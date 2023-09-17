Rialto personnel recently cleaned up an area of the city that had previously been occupied by homeless persons.
Officers located several homeless encampments on a city-owned field in the area of Locust Avenue and Casmalia Street, the Rialto Police Department said in a Facebook post on Sept. 15.
“Officers, along with members of @theswagorg, contacted and offered services to several individuals. The unsheltered subjects were given ample time to collect their personal belongings and vacate the area,” the Facebook post said.
The following week, the City of Rialto's Public Works Division responded to the location and conducted a cleanup of the leftover trash and debris, along with trimming overgrown trees that provided concealment for the camps.
