The Rialto Police Department confiscated four stolen guns and arrested two persons on narcotics and weapons charges, according to an Instagram post by the department on Oct. 5.
Corporal Wright, Officer Martinez, and Officer de Schepper contacted several subjects loitering in front of a vacant residence.
During a search of their vehicle, narcotics paraphernalia and four guns were found, police said. The guns were reportedly stolen during a residential burglary in San Bernardino.
The officers were members of the Rialto P.D.'s SCAT team, which stands for Street Crime Attack Team.
