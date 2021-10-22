A 36-year-old Rialto resident was arrested on numerous charges, including possession of child pornography, according to the Rialto Police Department.
A Rialto detective who is assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force received a tip, and through extensive investigation, the detective found Javier Lara to allegedly be in possession of child pornography.
Rialto P.D. and ICAC officers served a warrant at Lara’s residence and safely took him into custody, police said in a Facebook post.
The suspect was booked at West Valley Detention Center with a bail amount of $100,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.