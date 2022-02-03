Two Rialto residents had a particularly great reason to celebrate on the historic day of 2-2-22 (Feb. 2).
Gloria Miranda-Hernandez and Mario Jr. Hernandez welcomed a baby, Miranda Samara Hernandez, at Community Hospital of San Bernardino.
The healthy baby girl came into the world at 4:34 a.m., weighing seven pounds and nine ounces and measuring 21 inches in length. Miranda is the couple’s third child.
Mom and baby are healthy and doing well, Community Hospital said in a news release.
