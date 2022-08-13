A Rialto teenager has been reported missing for four months, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Chelo Gutierrez, 17, was last seen on April 12. She may go by the name of Nevaeh or Vaeh.
She is described as being Hispanic, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who has information about her is urged to contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the Rialto Police Department at (909) 820-2550.
