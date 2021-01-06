A Rialto teenager was shot to death in Colton on Jan. 5, according to the Colton Police Department.
At about 3:47 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of E. Washington Street in reference to multiple shots being fired.
Upon arrival, officers located the 17-year-old victim, who was unresponsive in the parking lot of a business complex. The victim was suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his upper body. The name of the victim is being withheld at this time pending family notification.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Scientific Investigations Unit also responded to assist with processing the crime scene. The investigation is still ongoing.
It is believed that there were several witnesses to the shooting, police said.
Anyone with information or anyone who witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact Colton P.D. Detective Anthony Jaeger at (909) 370-5028.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.