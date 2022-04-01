A woman died after being stabbed in Rialto, and her sister was arrested in connection with the crime, according to the Rialto Police Department.
On March 27 at about 12:29 a.m., police received a 9-1-1 call regarding a person being stabbed at a residence in the 1800 block of N. Sage Avenue.
Officers arrived and found Sasha Pye, a 37-year-old Rialto resident, unresponsive and suffering from several stab wounds.
Her sister, Krystina Pye, 35, was located at the scene and detained by officers.
Sasha Pye was transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, where she remained in critical condition for several days.
Krystina Pye was taken into custody and booked into West Valley Detention Center on a charge of attempted murder, with bail set at $1 million.
On March 31 at about 2:10 a.m., Sasha Pye died as a result of her injuries. Homicide detectives have been in communication with the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office and updated charges are pending.
The Rialto P.D. requests anyone with information related to the investigation contact Lt. James Mills at (909) 820-2632. Witnesses can also anonymously report information through WeTip at (800) 782-7463.
