A 57-year-old Rialto woman has gone missing since Aug. 1, and a $10,000 reward is being offered for her safe return home, according to her family members.
Lani Uribes was last seen in the Reche Canyon area in Colton.
Her vehicle was found off the Cleghorn Road exit in the Cajon Pass with all of her personal belongings still inside.
"She is a daughter, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend," said her sister, Sherry Legleiu. "Even if you don't think what you have seen or know about her missing is important, it is to her loved ones."
Persons who have any information regarding this case are urged to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department at (909) 884-0156.
