A 33-year-old Rialto woman was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Highland on Sept. 7, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At about 11:03 p.m., deputies from the Highland Station were dispatched to the area of Baseline Street and Rogers Lane for a report of a traffic collision involving a pedestrian. The vehicle that struck the pedestrian in the roadway fled the scene eastbound on Baseline.
The victim was transported to St. Bernardine’s Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries.
The suspect vehicle was described as a yellow hatchback or SUV.
The collision is under investigation by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Major Accident Investigation Team (M.A.I.T.) Anyone with any information related to this case is urged to contact MAIT Deputies at (909) 477-2800. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to contact the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78 (CRIME) 27463 or www.wetip.com.
