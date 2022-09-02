A road rage incident led to a person being shot in Rancho Cucamonga on Sept. 1, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At about 10 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department responded to the area of Foothill Boulevard and Haven Avenue for a report of a shooting. When deputies arrived at the scene, there were no victims or suspects.
Through investigation, deputies learned that a road rage incident resulted in a shooting between two vehicles. The victim was struck by gunfire and taken to a hospital by another occupant in the victim’s vehicle. The victim is expected to survive, and the suspect remains unknown.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga P.D. at (909) 477-2800. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.
