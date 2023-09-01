A robbery suspect was arrested after he allegedly threatened store employees with a hammer in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Aug. 31 at 1:32 p.m., Rancho Cucamonga deputies responded to a report of a robbery at a 7-Eleven in the 8100 block of Masi Drive.
The suspect, later identified as 37-year-old Julian Hernandez, entered the store and allegedly stole items. When confronted by store employees, Hernandez became aggressive and threatened the staff. He allegedly yelled and swung a hammer at the employees before walking out of the store.
Deputies located Hernandez near the intersection of Milliken Avenue and Foothill Boulevard. He was still armed with the hammer and refused to drop it or follow their instructions, the Sheriff’s Department said.
During the deputies’ encounter with Hernandez, he was tased and taken into custody, the Sheriff’s Department said.
The suspect was subsequently transported to West Valley Detention Center and booked on a charge of robbery, with bail set at $60,000.
