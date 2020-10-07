Two robbery suspects were arrested after they allegedly forced entry into a Highland home while the victim and her children were hiding in a bathroom, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Sept. 26 at about 3 p.m., the victim was inside her residence in the 26600 block of Ward Street in Highland when she observed the suspects, identified as 24-year-old Giovanni Holmes and 25-year-old David McClain, park and get out of their vehicle. McClain was allegedly seen carrying a handgun prior to walking up to the residence.
The victim hid with her children inside the bathroom and barricaded the door.
Holmes and McClain allegedly forced entry into the residence and stole a television and purse and then fled the scene prior to deputies' arrival.
Deputies from Highland Station obtained arrest warrants for both suspects and contacted the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Specialized Enforcement Division (SED).
On Sept. 28, deputies from the Specialized Enforcement Division located and arrested both Holmes and McClain in San Bernardino. The suspects were booked into West Valley Detention Center on a residential robbery charge. Further investigation revealed McClain was a person of interest in an ongoing San Bernardino Police Department investigation for felon in possession of a firearm.
