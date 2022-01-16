A single vehicle rollover collision took place in Colton, according to the Colton Police Department.
Three officers responded to the scene of the incident, which took place near the Mt. Vernon Avenue bridge, the Colton P.D. said in a Facebook post on Jan. 11.
The driver fell asleep at the wheel and crashed the vehicle but walked away with no injuries, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.