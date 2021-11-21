A rollover traffic collision took place on the morning of Nov. 21 on the Route 210 Freeway in Highland, according to Cal Fire.
Highland firefighters responded to the scene on the westbound 210 at Baseline Avenue and found the occupant inside the vehicle.
The patient was extricated and transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.