Ruth O. Harris Middle School, which is located in Bloomington, has been recognized as a National Demonstration School by AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination), a nonprofit organization that provides educators with strategies to accelerate student performance and prepare them for success in high school, college, careers and life.
Ruth O. Harris, which is part of the Colton Joint Unified School District, is one of about 200 AVID National Demonstration Schools out of more than 8,000 schools across the country and in Canada and Australia.
“Schools recognized as National Demonstration Sites have proven their ability to successfully implement the AVID elective course and take the strategies schoolwide to impact all students,” AVID Chief Executive Officer Thuan Nguyen said. “Ruth O. Harris was selected as an AVID National Demonstration School because it has implemented the AVID system throughout the school and can serve as a model for new AVID sites.”
Ruth O. Harris AVID Coordinator Raquel Castellanos said she is most proud of the systems they have built at the school to ensure effective and efficient learning for all and that they are preparing students for the challenges of high school. These systems support students academically in all classes and socially and emotionally to build a strong foundation for soft skills such as teamwork, time management and communication. The AVID program works to make sure that students are able to walk into any space with confidence and own their voice.
“Staff are meeting students where they are, which is a very different place post distance learning and being reflective of their practices to adjust to the ever-changing needs of students,” Castellanos said. “We care about our community and leverage the spirit and philosophy of AVID to make our learning communities stronger. We are AVID.”
Principal Cindy Aguilar-Muñoz credited the recognition to the dedication and teamwork of school staff.
“AVID schoolwide represents a collaborative endeavor within our campus, where every member of our staff is encouraged to reflect on their individual contributions towards achieving this overarching goal,” said Aguilar-Muñoz. “We are immensely grateful for the support we receive from the district and the community through the LCAP, as it enables us to allocate funds for AVID training.”
