Authorities in San Bernardino County arrested 24 suspects as part of a recent crackdown on guns and drugs, and in a separate operation, they arrested 21 suspects related to human trafficking, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
----- BETWEEN Jan. 21 and Jan. 27, investigators with the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations continued the targeted crime suppression efforts of “Operation Consequences.”
During that one-week period, which included a focused operation in the city of Victorville, 34 search warrants were served in Phelan, Hesperia, Apple Valley, Victorville, San Bernardino, Yucaipa, Rancho Cucamonga, and Jurupa Valley.
Investigators made 24 felony arrests and seized 31 firearms, three of which were unserialized (ghost guns). Twenty-eight pounds of methamphetamine and one half pound of cocaine were located and seized during the week.
----- ADDITIONALLY, the San Bernardino County Human Trafficking Task Force participated in Operation Reclaim and Rebuild (R&R) during January, the Sheriff’s Department said.
R&R is a statewide operation focused on rescuing victims of sexual slavery and human trafficking, providing victims with much-needed services, identifying and arresting their captors, seeking successful prosecutions, and disrupting the demand for vulnerable victims by targeting their customers.
Over the past week, investigators served six search warrants connected to human trafficking. Twenty-one arrests were made, and 14 victims were rescued and provided with resources.
