The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors on June 14 unanimously passed a balanced, on-time $8.6 billion county budget for the fiscal year that begins on July 1.
The budget makes substantial investments in public safety, efforts to reduce homelessness, technology in pursuit of heightened public service, and bracing the county against financial instability, the county said in a news release.
One of the major new projects will be the replacement of the outdated animal shelter in Devore with a new and “dramatically improved” shelter in Bloomington, the county said.
Supervisors have allocated $45 million toward the construction of the new shelter at the site of the old Ayala Park, according to Amanda Fakhoury, a representative of 5th District Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr.
“We anticipate the cost to be close to that amount, though currently it is estimated at slightly less,” she said. “The timeline for completion of construction is 3-5 years, with the additional funding to be used for improvements to the Devore Shelter to continue its use as an emergency shelter and field operations office.”
----- THE NEW BUDGET also includes:
• $70.6 million in support for public safety, including enhancements to the Sheriff’s patrol of unincorporated areas as well as addressing community concerns such as illegal marijuana farms and snow play enforcement. Funding is also included to bolster the District Attorney’s victim advocacy and restitution programs.
• $74.1 million toward financial stability to bolster the county’s rainy-day reserves and ensure sufficient retirement cost funding in the event of future market losses. In 2020-21, the county’s pension system saw historic gains totaling 32.6 percent, resulting in substantial projected decreases in retirement costs. However, in recognition of current market volatility, the budget includes a $10 million ongoing retirement set-aside reserve, which will serve to offset potential retirement cost increases in the future.
“We recognize the tremendous economic instability right now and are as worried about inflation as our residents are,” said 2nd District Supervisor Janice Rutherford. “This budget builds a solid reserve account to respond to such uncertainties, as well as plan for pension obligations.”
• $150.1 million to fund building improvement and replacement projects that reduce ongoing maintenance and increase energy efficiency.
• $5.4 million to support a refocused plan to address homelessness throughout San Bernardino County.
• $6.5 million toward community wellness, including upgrades and amenity improvements to the county’s network of nine Regional Parks, increasing opportunities for county residents to engage in healthy activities. The budget will also fund improvements to the care provided to animals in county shelters.
• $700,000 in additional economic development investment to continue the Chamber of Commerce Incentive Program, which supports marketing efforts to boost tourism. The budget also contains funding to support partnerships with Ontario International Airport.
• $19.7 million to support technology investments that will allow county departments to improve operations and the delivery of services to the public.
“In my second year in office as Fifth District Supervisor, it makes me proud to find a balanced budget, additional resources offered towards our homeless crisis, support and solicitation for our animal shelters, enhanced public safety in Rosena Ranch, more affordable housing project opportunities, a new animal shelter, and staff support in the efforts to push for a long-lasting community revitalization plan in our budget,” said Baca.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.