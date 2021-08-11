The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department has announced an enlarged crackdown on illegal cannabis cultivation in the county, especially in the rural areas.
The Marijuana Enforcement Team will expand from the existing one team into five teams as part of "Operation Hammer Strike," according to Sheriff Shannon Dicus.
These teams will be able to aggressively attack the illegal cultivation of marijuana, which Dicas called "the biggest quality of life crime in the county."
The Board of Supervisors recently passed an emergency ordinance to provide financial support for the program, Dicus said in a Facebook post on Aug. 10.
So far this year, the county has seized 404,598 marijuana plants (valued at $242,758,800) and 21,029 pounds of processed marijuana ($25,234,800), the county said.
Also, the county has seized $129,056 in U.S. currency and has seized/recovered 52 firearms. There have been 251 total arrests (39 felony and 212 misdemeanor). There have been 272 search warrants served and 35 illegal bypass grows.
There are 1,085 pending identified illegal grows, the county said.
One of the most recent cases was in Helendale, where 5,186 marijuana plants were seized at eight locations on July 16 and one suspect was arrested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.