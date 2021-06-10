San Bernardino County recorded 298,728 total coronavirus cases as of June 8, up 439 from last week’s 298,289.
The county recorded 293,405 recoveries, up 628 from last week’s 292,777. A total of 4,584 deaths have been recorded, up 29 from last week’s 4,555. The case fatality rate remains at 1.5 percent.
The county is now meeting all three of the criteria necessary to move into the less-restrictive Yellow Tier next week.
However, California officials had already made plans to reopen the state’s economy on June 15, thus ending the tiered color system.
As of June 8, the positivity rate is 1 percent, and the positivity rate in socioeconomically disadvantaged neighborhoods is 1.1 percent. The two categories are within the Yellow Tier’s threshold of below 2 percent. The county’s daily new case rate per 100,000 residents is still within the Yellow Tier at 1.5 cases. Last week it was 2.2 cases.
The 51 hospital patients are down 16 from the previous week’s 67. The patients are utilizing 2.1 percent of the beds, down slightly from the previous week’s 2.6 percent. The county recorded 14 positive ICU patients, down two from the previous week. COVID-19 patients are occupying 3.3 percent of these beds. ICU availability dipped from 43.8 percent to 43.7 percent.
