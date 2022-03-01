The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has reached the six-month mark of its ongoing crackdown on illegal outdoor marijuana cultivations, according to a news release issued on Feb. 28.
Operation Hammer Strike began last September and has focused primarily on relatively small cities and towns scattered throughout the county, although some marijuana grows in larger cities such as Fontana have also been shut down.
Over the last six months, investigators have served 588 search warrants, which resulted in the seizure of 668,299 marijuana plants, 111,268.8 pounds of processed marijuana, 203 guns, 30.7 pounds of concentrated marijuana, 92.8 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, 144 grams of meth and cocaine, and $2,399,595 in illegal narcotic sales proceeds, the Sheriff's Department said.
Investigators have mitigated 15 THC extraction labs and 28 electrical bypasses and have recovered seven stolen vehicles. A total of 4,124 greenhouses have been eradicated.
During week 26 of the operation (Feb. 21-27), the Sheriff’s Department served 30 search warrants at various locations in Lucerne Valley, Twentynine Palms, Oak Hills, Upland, La Puente, Monterey Park, Alhambra, Newberry Springs, Walnut, Phelan, Pinon Hills, and Adelanto.
Over this past week, Sheriff's personnel located and arrested 30 suspects. Investigators seized 46,863 marijuana plants, 5,280 pounds of processed marijuana, 11 guns, and more than $182,000 in cash. Investigators eradicated a total of 185 greenhouses found at these locations and 10 indoor locations.
