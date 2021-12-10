The City of San Bernardino will celebrate the grand re-opening of its Animal Shelter on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony, facility tours, discounted $25 pet adoptions, and holiday pet photo opportunities with Santa.
Located at 333 Chandler Place, the shelter has completed a series of facility upgrades in partnership with the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians.
Improvements include a new customer service center, fenced play yards for dogs, and HVAC replacement to ensure the comfort of the sheltered pets.
"We are excited about the new and improved facility and how it will continue to enhance the service we provide and the care for the animals," said San Bernardino Animal Services Director Kristine Watson. "We look forward to showing it off on Saturday."
The City of San Bernardino Animal Services Department has undertaken a series of steps this year to improve and expand its services, including doubling the number of customer service staff members, installing software to allow on-line license renewals, and implementing programs to relieve stress of animals housed under its care.
In April, the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians awarded the city a three-year, $1.5 million grant to fund many of the shelter's improvements, along with additional funds to help build a new shelter, purchase new animal control vehicles, provide medical care for sheltered and injured animals, and launch a microchipping program.
Between January and November, the San Bernardino Animal Services found adoptive new homes for 1,190 pets, returned 433 found pets to their owners, and transferred 1,287 animals to partner agencies.
The $25 discounted adoptions will be available all day on Dec. 11 during the shelter's normal hours of operation, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
