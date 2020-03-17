The San Bernardino County Assessor-Recorder-Clerk offices are closing to the public and will be providing services exclusively via mail, email or phone, effective Wednesday, March 18 until further notice.
This is a precautionary measure being taken to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
“I encourage San Bernardino County residents to visit our website and utilize the many services offered via mail, email and phone,” said San Bernardino County Assessor-Recorder Bob Dutton. “While our offices will not be open to the public, regular department operations will continue to ensure customer service requests are processed.”
All services, with the exception of the issuance of marriage licenses and performance of marriage ceremonies, will remain available and processed by mail, email or phone. Marriage services will be discontinued until further notice.
Additional information, including necessary forms and processes, can be accessed online by residents by visiting the Assessor-Recorder-Clerk’s website: http://www.sbcounty.gov/ARC/Main/About/ServicesAvailable.aspx or by calling: 1 (877) 885-7654.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.