San Bernardino County recently conducted the first point-in-time count of the county’s homeless population in two years.
The results, which will be announced later, will help determine how much assistance the county receives from the federal government to address homelessness, the county said in a news release.
The annual count was suspended in 2021 to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.
To make this year’s return of the count as safe as possible, the county’s Office of Homeless Services (OHS) provided 2,500 hygiene kits containing items such as socks, shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste, and deodorant to participating cities for distribution to the unsheltered homeless who were counted and surveyed. OHS also provided more than 500 KN95 masks and vests to the cities and agencies that were participating.
Since the 2019 count, the county’s award-winning National Association of Counties (NACo) mobile application survey leveraging Esri’s Arc GIS (Geographic Information Systems) technology has been used by volunteers throughout the county visiting riverbeds, underpasses, and anywhere else the homeless might be found to count them, ask them a series of questions to help the county determine how best to address the issue of homelessness, and assist those in immediate need of help.
“I’d like to thank all of the volunteers and county employees who were out working at the break of dawn gathering information about our homeless residents,” said Supervisor Janice Rutherford, who represents the 2nd District, which includes part of Fontana. “The information they gathered is critical to our coordinated efforts to help homeless families and individuals get off the streets.”
Supervisor Joe Baca Jr., who represents the 5th District, said he and others “woke up bright and early” to get involved in the count.
“We traveled with volunteers, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s H.O.P.E team and Social Work Action Group (SWAG) to physically count homeless in our community. We are all equally invested in assisting in this crisis, and the only way we can make change, is if we work together,” Baca Jr. said.
“What we saw was heartbreaking yet eye-opening,” he added. “We have all been aware of how detrimental the homelessness crisis has been in our county, our state, and our country. Homelessness affects everyone in our community, and the quality of life for all those around us. It’s not a problem just for those experiencing homelessness, it’s a problem that wounds our entire soul. No one should have to struggle the way we saw individuals struggle today. We must keep up this fight for those that can’t fight for themselves.”
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requires local governments to conduct biennial counts of their homeless populations. However, San Bernardino County conducts an annual count in alignment with best practices recommended by HUD. The federal government uses the information to determine how much funding to provide counties to help with addressing the needs of the homeless.
The most recent San Bernardino County count in 2020 found that 72.6 percent of the county’s homeless were counted within eight of the county’s 24 cities – Barstow, Colton, Fontana, Ontario, Redlands, Rialto, San Bernardino, and Victorville. Seniors represented the largest increase of a distinct target population.
