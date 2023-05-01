San Bernardino County experienced a 26 percent increase in homelessness during the past year, according to a new report.
The surge in the number of homeless persons took place due to a rapid increase in the cost of rent, a shortage of affordable housing, and deepening mental health and substance use disorder crises, according to the results of the 2023 Homeless Point in Time Count (PITC) conducted on Jan. 26.
The report was released at the April 26 meeting of the San Bernardino County Homeless Partnership-Interagency Council on Homelessness (ICH).
This year’s PITC identified 4,195 homeless persons in the county, compared to 3,333 last year, an increase of 862 individuals.
“This is unacceptable. We must do more,” said 2nd District Supervisor Jesse Armendarez, who represents Fontana and Rancho Cucamonga.
Last month, the Board of Supervisors decided to leverage $72.7 million in federal, state and county resources to tackle the issue.
“Addressing homelessness is my priority. The investments my colleagues and I are making to support County staff in their implementation of strategies will make a difference. We will ensure those funds are invested wisely to address the crisis,” Armendarez said.
Other Southern California counties have reported or are expected to report increases in homelessness this year, the county said in a news release. San Bernardino County’s numbers were likely bolstered by the inclusion of data gathered by the Sheriff’s Homeless Outreach and Proactive Enforcement (HOPE) program separate from the PITC.
Also, the county had the highest-ever number of volunteers for this year’s count, which allowed for the canvassing of more areas than ever before. More than 800 volunteers assisted in the 2023 count, including more than 300 county employees.
----- COUNTY OFFICIALS indicated that some progress has been made in providing housing options for the homeless, because the number of sheltered individuals rose by 29.1 percent — 275 people — over the past year.
“The teamwork our county has displayed is commendable. Our work here is just beginning, but the fact that we are seeing a lot of our funding sources such as the Social Work Action Group’s (SWAG) brilliant outreach program and the Sheriff’s HOPE Team make a positive impact goes to show there has been improvement,” said 5th District Supervisor Joe Baca Jr.
ESG-CV (Emergency Solutions Grants – CARES Act) funds were used to help more than 360 families that were homeless, at risk of being homeless or were victims of domestic violence find permanent homes. And through Project Roomkey, the county has served 2,210 individuals, 704 of whom have moved into permanent housing.
More than one-third (39.9 percent) of unsheltered adults and children who were counted as homeless became homeless for the first time during the 12 months prior to the count.
Nearly half (44.1 percent) of unsheltered adults were chronically homeless, which is defined as being homeless for one year or more and having a disabling condition such as mental illness, chronic health condition, or a physical disability.
Nearly one-fourth (22.9 percent) of unsheltered adults answered “yes” when asked if they had been incarcerated during the past 12 months.
