San Bernardino County has expanded its rescue services to include a Large Animal Rescue Team.
The new team is based out of Fire Station 305 in Hesperia, which currently houses an Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) unit.
Urban Search and Rescue teams respond to events such as earthquakes and other incidents that cause widespread damage to a variety of structures and entrap up to hundreds or thousands of people. Other examples of USAR events can range from mass transportation accidents with multiple victims to single-site events such as a trench cave-in or permit required confined space rescue and swift water rescue.
“County Fire’s USAR team has recently deployed for two weeks during the unprecedented storms in our local mountains,” said Battalion Chief Mike McClintock. “Crews provided structural triage, shoring and rescue operations in the affected areas.”
McClintock said the new equipment and trailer are vital for rescuing large animals where conventional fire and rescue tools are unable to assist. Specialized tools, harnesses and equipment will allow firefighters to safely rescue horses, cows or other large livestock.
A 400-pound realistic horse prop is used to safely facilitate training. The horse is realistic in size and can be manipulated at joints to make realistic rescue scenarios.
The team can be activated throughout County Fire’s jurisdiction and neighboring agencies as well.
USAR personnel recently have been providing in-service training to area crews to familiarize firefighters with the new equipment.
Members of the Large Animal Rescue Team have already been activated to the community of Muscoy in March, where they reached 17 large animals stuck in deep mud. Besides the large animals, crews rescued 30 medium sized animals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.