The firefighters in the San Bernardino County Fire Department are extremely busy, according to a recent survey by Firehouse.com.
A total of 230 fire departments took part in the annual National Run Survey (representing 41 states, the District of Columbia, and three Canadian provinces), and San Bernardino County ranked 22nd busiest, running a total of 129,953 calls in 2021.
In edition, the county’s ME224 was the sixth busiest engine in the nation with 6,590 calls. ME224 serves the City of San Bernardino Municipal Government.
MT304, which serves Hesperia, was the 22nd busiest truck/ladder in the nation with 3,355 calls.
Overall, Chicago was the busiest department according to the survey, responding to a total of 889,609 calls.
The City of Los Angeles ranked No. 2 in the nation with 470,274 calls, followed by L.A. County at No. 3 with 407,516 calls.
The 230 departments represented in this survey protect 80,699,791 people, and they have budgets totaling more than $17 billion. They provide the services with 3,560 engine companies, 1,301 ladder companies, 1,753 ambulances and numerous specialized units. They responded to more than 543,000 fire calls, 3.2 million EMS calls, and almost 4.5 million total calls in 2021.
The complete National Run Survey can be found at https://www.firehouse.com/run-surveys
----- THIS YEAR, San Bernardino County Fire crews have had a busy summer, working numerous fires both locally and throughout California, the department said in a Facebook post.
S.B. County crews have been deployed throughout the state, via California’s robust mutual aid system.
“While your local firefighters are deployed, our fire stations remain fully staffed for local emergencies,” the Facebook post said.
S.B. County crews are currently assigned to the Lightning Complex Fire in the Humbolt area. The crews remain busy working 24-hour shifts in steep country, aiding with perimeter control, structure defense, and mop-up operations.
