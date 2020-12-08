Voters in San Bernardino County overwhelmingly passed Measure K in the November election, but now the county is fighting the measure in court in order to try to keep some of its provisions from being implemented.
Measure K seeks to create a single four-year term limit on future members of the Board of Supervisors and drastically limit the pay they would receive.
Both provisions may violate the California Constitution and state laws, the county said in a news release.
The measure received 516,184 "yes" votes in the election (66.84 percent), and there were only 256,098 "no" votes (33.16 percent).
One of the key proponents of Measure K was Nadia Renner, a business owner from Fontana who ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the Board of Supervisors earlier this year.
In the official ballot argument in favor of Measure K published by the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters prior to the election, Renner and three other persons said that voting yes would "finally attract representatives interested in public service and committed to following the will of the people."
Renner and the others claimed that the Board of Supervisors has "chosen to ignore voters and their rights. They imposed new taxes, specifically property taxes, without your consent. That's taxation without representation and it's just wrong."
Renner said that supervisors collect a salary and benefits package of more than $250,000 annually, "nearly six times the median income of San Bernardino working families. This initiative provides the same income that a working family receives" -- $5,000 a month.
In response, the ballot argument against Measure K said in part: "The Board of Supervisors oversees all aspects of the county's emergency response to COVID-19, riots, wildfires, and other natural disasters. Paying members of the Board of Supervisors the equivalent of a part-time salary will put the health and safety of our communities at risk due to poor leadership during times of crisis. Part-time pay will create part-time results."
The county said in early December that it has asked the Superior Court to determine whether enacting the recently approved Measure K would be in compliance with the California Constitution, state statutes, and all other applicable laws.
The impartial analysis provided in the Voter Information Guide for last month’s election questioned whether key elements of the measure are lawful, the county said.
“This measure would have long-term impacts on the county’s ability to serve county residents, so it is vitally important to ensure that the measure is lawful before it is incorporated into the County Charter,” said County Public Information Officer David Wert. “An impartial ruling from the court will provide needed direction to the County and is preferable to the County taking action on its own.”
