The San Bernardino County Department of Public Health held its second major public testing event for COVID-19 on April 2 at the county fairgrounds in Victorville.
County Supervisor Robert Lovingood, who represents the 1st District, said that health workers were prepared to test about 600 people who made an appointment for the drive-thru event.
The Health Department was testing people who were at risk and who were showing COVID-19 symptoms. Higher-risk groups were people ages 65 and over who had medical issues, and those who showed signs of having a temperature, shortness of breath and other flu-like symptoms.
Although appointments were given during a phone interview, not everyone met the requirements for being tested at the event, said Lovingood.
When people don't qualify for testing, that makes more test kits available for more hospitals and first responders, who are "the key to fighting the coronavirus," he said.
County supervisors and the Health Department are working with federal and state officials to keep bringing test kits, PPE's and other medical equipment to San Bernardino County.
"There are literally dozens of potential kits and equipment that we are getting that need to be vetted to make sure they are approved by the FDA," said Lovingood.
Lana Culp, the public information officer for the San Bernardino County Health Department, said that besides working on the coronavirus issues and data, the department is continuing to work on some of the other public health concerns that had existed before the COVID-19 outbreak.
Culp said that county health workers are using outside labs to do the testing, because they can test more people and get faster results than if the county had to do it on their own.
Based on the latest briefing, collectively, at least five hospitals in the county have capacity, critical capacity and beds to handle what they are seeing right now, said Lovingood.
The Health Department held its first testing event on March 27 at the National Orange Show in San Bernardino, where a total of 122 samples were collected.
