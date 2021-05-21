The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors recognized 40 county employees on May 13 during the Public Service Recognition Award for Excellence ceremony at the San Bernardino County Government Center.
One employee from each county department is selected for an Award for Excellence based on outstanding service to the county and its citizens.
This marked the 32nd year the county has participated in this national Public Service Recognition Week event. This year was particularly impactful as the county focused in on critical needs of the community that arose from the global pandemic.
Chief Executive Officer Leonard X. Hernandez praised the employees’ service.
“While all our employees work hard every day, these 40 individuals have distinguished themselves out of the 22,000 County employee family,” said Hernandez. “They are committed to bringing the Countywide Vision to life and meeting the needs of our two million residents and have responded to a call to service during these unprecedented times. We are thankful for their service and innovation.”
The following County employees were recognized as part of Public Service Recognition Week:
County Administrative Office: Joon Cho
Department of Aging and Adult Services: Roxanne Young
Agriculture/Weights and Measures: Rochelle Kagle
Airports: Adrianna Ortiz
Arrowhead Regional Medical Center: Tammy Hall
Assessor-Recorder-County Clerk: Brian Ayala
Auditor-Controller/Treasurer/Tax Collector: Diana Atkeson
Department of Behavioral Health: Dr. Rene Keres
Board of Supervisors: Peter Rogers
Department of Child Support Services: Nicole Caldera
Children and Family Services: Crystal Newman
Children's Network: Juan Solis
Clerk of the Board: Jessica Mellinger
Community Development and Housing: Diane Cotto
County Counsel: Sonja Middione
District Attorney: Marbi Burnette
Development Department: Brian Jorgensen
Fire: Brian Nickles
First 5: William Kariuki
Fleet Management: Erica Coronel
Human Resources: Yanira Favela
Human Services Administration: Tom Hernandez
Innovation and Technology Department: Peter Brabant
Land Use Services: Cody Clarke
Library: Melanie Orosco
Museum: Rosina Motta
Preschool Services Department: Joe Acosta
Probation Department: Melinda Cerda
Public Defender: Rebecca Irwin
Department of Public Health: Kelli Clark
Public Works: Amber Darling
Purchasing: Bill Brock
Real Estate Services: Steven Pamintuan
Regional Parks: Shelby Paulson
Registrar of Voters: Kimmel Matthews-Carey
Risk Management: Ruth Berg
Sheriff/Coroner/Public Administrator: Brittany Rios
Transitional Assistance Department: Danita Barnett
Veterans Affairs: Isabel Garcia
Workforce Development Department: Barbara Martinez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.