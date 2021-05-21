San Bernardino County

The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors recognized 40 county employees on May 13 during the Public Service Recognition Award for Excellence ceremony at the San Bernardino County Government Center.

One employee from each county department is selected for an Award for Excellence based on outstanding service to the county and its citizens.

This marked the 32nd year the county has participated in this national Public Service Recognition Week event. This year was particularly impactful as the county focused in on critical needs of the community that arose from the global pandemic.

Chief Executive Officer Leonard X. Hernandez praised the employees’ service.

“While all our employees work hard every day, these 40 individuals have distinguished themselves out of the 22,000 County employee family,” said Hernandez. “They are committed to bringing the Countywide Vision to life and meeting the needs of our two million residents and have responded to a call to service during these unprecedented times. We are thankful for their service and innovation.”

The following County employees were recognized as part of Public Service Recognition Week:

County Administrative Office: Joon Cho

Department of Aging and Adult Services: Roxanne Young

Agriculture/Weights and Measures: Rochelle Kagle

Airports: Adrianna Ortiz

Arrowhead Regional Medical Center: Tammy Hall

Assessor-Recorder-County Clerk: Brian Ayala

Auditor-Controller/Treasurer/Tax Collector: Diana Atkeson

Department of Behavioral Health: Dr. Rene Keres

Board of Supervisors: Peter Rogers

Department of Child Support Services: Nicole Caldera

Children and Family Services: Crystal Newman

Children's Network: Juan Solis

Clerk of the Board: Jessica Mellinger

Community Development and Housing: Diane Cotto

County Counsel: Sonja Middione

District Attorney: Marbi Burnette

Development Department: Brian Jorgensen

Fire: Brian Nickles

First 5: William Kariuki

Fleet Management: Erica Coronel

Human Resources: Yanira Favela

Human Services Administration: Tom Hernandez

Innovation and Technology Department: Peter Brabant

Land Use Services: Cody Clarke

Library: Melanie Orosco

Museum: Rosina Motta

Preschool Services Department: Joe Acosta

Probation Department: Melinda Cerda

Public Defender: Rebecca Irwin

Department of Public Health: Kelli Clark

Public Works: Amber Darling

Purchasing: Bill Brock

Real Estate Services: Steven Pamintuan

Regional Parks: Shelby Paulson

Registrar of Voters: Kimmel Matthews-Carey

Risk Management: Ruth Berg

Sheriff/Coroner/Public Administrator: Brittany Rios

Transitional Assistance Department: Danita Barnett

Veterans Affairs: Isabel Garcia

Workforce Development Department: Barbara Martinez.

