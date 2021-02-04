The San Bernardino County Human Trafficking Task Force arrested 62 suspects during a recent month-long operation, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
In conjunction with National Human Trafficking Awareness Month, authorities from San Bernardino County participated in the seventh annual "Operation Reclaim and Rebuild" enforcement operation which lasted from Jan. 1 to Jan. 31.
Over the month-long period, the San Bernardino County Human Trafficking Task Force conducted enforcement operations consisting of 2-3 operational phases per day. Operations were conducted throughout the county and specifically within the cities of San Bernardino, Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga, Redlands and Victorville. Specific areas were selected for enforcement by investigators, due to the high volume of activity and advertisements directly related to the commercial sex trafficking industry. The operations consisted of street level enforcement, on-line advertisement enforcement and offender enforcement by state parole and county probation officers.
The 62 arrests were for various violations associated with human trafficking, pimping, pandering, prostitution, loitering, and/or crimes. Of those arrests, six suspects were arrested for pimping and pandering of an adult and one suspect was arrested for human trafficking of a minor.
Four firearms were also located by investigators during suspect arrests and contacts.
During the operation, investigators also identified and successfully rescued 14 victims of commercial sex trafficking. Of those victims, 13 were adults and one was a juvenile (17 years old).
Victim support and services were provided by the Open Door Program of San Bernardino. Open Door – Family Assistance Program is a non- profit organization that supports victims of human trafficking within San Bernardino County. The Open Door Program empowers families, victims, and survivors who have been affected by human trafficking and/or sexual exploitation by providing the opportunity to heal and transform their lives. (www.familyassist.org)
Anyone wishing to report activities or concerns related to human trafficking to the San Bernardino County Human Trafficking Task Force can do so directly by calling (909) 387-8400 or by email at humantrafficking@sbcsd.org. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.