San Bernardino County vehicles are a common sight working on the roads of America’s largest county. Now, when residents see those clean white cars and trucks with the county’s logo on the doors, they’re looking at part of a fleet that has been named the nation’s best twice in the past six years.
The highly-skilled men and women of San Bernardino County Fleet Management, who acquire and care for the vast majority of the county’s vehicles, have been given the award for being the top fleet in the “100 Best Fleets in the Americas” contest by the National Association of Fleet Administrators (NAFA).
San Bernardino County Fleet Management was also named the nation’s No. 1 “Leading Fleet” by Government Fleet Magazine and the American Public Works Association (APWA) in 2017.
Only 11 other California fleets were named among the 100 best in the nation for 2022: Sacramento County at No. 3; UC Davis, No. 14; City of Ventura, 43; City of Riverside, 45; City of San Diego, 52; Thousand Oaks, 54; Anaheim, 72; Ventura County, 76; UC Irvine, 78; Oceanside, 79; and Alameda County, 100.
The approximately 100 men and women of San Bernardino County Fleet Management provide acquisition, maintenance, repair, modification, and disposal services for the majority of county vehicles and equipment.
Fleet Management’s main garage in San Bernardino includes four shops: automotive, heavy duty, welding/metal fabrication, and generator services, as well as a parts room and fueling station.
The department also operates five smaller service centers in Barstow, Victorville, Needles, Rancho Cucamonga and Twentynine Palms and more than 60 strategically located fueling sites.
Additionally, Fleet Management operates a motor pool, which has ownership and/or maintenance and replacement responsibility for about 2,000 vehicles and pieces of equipment assigned to or used by county departments.
NAFA is the world’s largest membership association for individuals who manage the vehicular fleet and mobility responsibilities for their employers.
