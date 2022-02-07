Three Southern California men, including two from San Bernardino County, were charged on Feb. 4 in a federal grand jury indictment for allegedly robbing six cell phone stores in Los Angeles and Ventura counties during store hours on the same day, using hammers to smash display cases to steal iPhones and other merchandise.
The indictment charges each of the following defendants with one count of conspiracy and six counts of interference with commerce by robbery (Hobbs Act):
• Tony Tyron Lee Stewart, 21, of Highland;
• Rayford Newsome, 23, of Compton; and
• Jerome Gregory Belser, 20, of San Bernardino.
The defendants are in federal custody and their arraignments were scheduled for Feb. 10 in United States District Court in downtown Los Angeles, according to a news release issued by the U.S. Department of Justice.
According to the indictment, on Jan. 15, Newsome drove Stewart and Belser in a blue Kia Optima vehicle to rob T-Mobile stores in Long Beach, Carson, Inglewood, Encino and Camarillo, and an AT&T Wireless store in Woodland Hills. Stewart and Belser allegedly entered the stores during store hours to commit the robberies while Newsome remained in the car.
Once inside the stores, Stewart and Belser — in the presence of store employees and customers — allegedly used hammers to smash display cases and phone displays to steal telephones and other electronics. After stealing the merchandise, Newsome drove Stewart and Belser away from the robbery locations, the indictment alleges.
Law enforcement received reports of similar robberies that same day at cell phone stores. During the evening of the robberies, GPS location data for Stewart’s and Newsome’s phones and the blue Kia Optima showed that the two phones and the car were in the vicinity of the robberies around the time they occurred, according to an affidavit filed with a criminal complaint in this case.
That same evening, law enforcement used the tracker on the blue Kia Optima to track down the car in North Hollywood. After a short pursuit, the defendants were found in the blue Kia Optima, the affidavit states. Inside the car, officers recovered the devices reported stolen during the Encino robbery as well as hammers that had the same distinctive handle coloring as those used during that robbery.
The total loss from the six charged robberies was $33,795, according to the indictment.
Law enforcement has linked Stewart, Newsome, and Belser to more than 50 cell phone store robberies throughout Southern California, according to the affidavit filed with the criminal complaint.
If convicted of all charges, each defendant would face a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for each count.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.