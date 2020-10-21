San Bernardino County officials are hoping that some of the state's restrictions that resulted from the coronavirus pandemic may finally be eased.
The county is making progress in its effort to move from the state's Purple Tier to its Red Tier, the county said in a news release on Oct. 20.
The past week saw a decline in the COVID-19 positivity rate (from 6.5 percent to 6.2 percent), and Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman said he was encouraged by a noticeable increase in testing volume.
“We’re pleased to see that many residents are responding to our requests to get tested,” said Hagman. “Yet we need to maintain and even increase this growth. Getting tested is especially important for younger residents, who comprise a disproportionate percentage of new cases.”
----- WHO IS TESTING POSITIVE?
Recent data show that 60.3 percent of the county's new cases involved residents between the ages of 18 and 49; more than 35 percent are in the 18-to-34-year-old segment of the population.
While younger individuals are less likely to face the most serious consequences from COVID-19, they can unintentionally spread it to those at much greater risk -- such as people over the age of 50, who represent almost 91 percent of those who have been killed by the disease.
“By expanding testing, we not only move closer to the day when more schools, businesses and other establishments are permitted to open, we can also prevent the disease from spreading to some of our most vulnerable residents,” said County Health Director Corwin Porter. “We are grateful for those who have agreed to get tested, and continue to plead with everyone else to consider how much good they can accomplish with so little effort.”
----- REPEATED TESTING IS ENCOURAGED
County officials said that by now most residents understand that getting tested for COVID-19 is a good idea, and can play a crucial role in protecting their health and that of others. But getting tested multiple times is even better, especially if a person plans to spend any time with people outside their immediate household, Porter said.
"It’s an easy, cost-free way to help ensure you’re not spreading the virus to family, friends, and others with whom you come in contact," Porter said.
Over the past several months, county leaders have intensely focused on slowing the spread of COVID-19 in order to protect health, save lives and enable area businesses to reopen. Much of the current emphasis is on achieving the metrics that will allow the county to move into the Red Tier.
"Getting to Red requires us to reduce the number of new cases while improving our overall positivity rate. It also requires the county to achieve testing numbers the state is demanding. That’s why so much of the county’s communications effort has sought to persuade residents to not only follow basic health guidelines (e.g., mask wearing and social distancing) but also to get tested," Porter said.
Now, with limited gatherings of people outside of immediate households being permitted, health officials have begun to emphasize the benefits of individuals getting tested more than once.
“We are encouraging people who have gotten together with others, or who plan to do so in the near future, to consider getting tested both before and after such gatherings,” said Porter. “This includes people planning to get together over the holidays.”
Porter said that such “before” and “after” testing will provide peace of mind -- both to those concerned about contracting the disease and those who want to make sure they don’t accidentally infect others.
Porter emphasized that there is no limit to the number of times an individual can be tested. Tests are free, painless, and available without a doctor’s prescription. For more information, visit sbcovid19.com.
