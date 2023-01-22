The San Bernardino County Probation Department’s A.R.I.S.E. Program won a 2022 California State Association of Counties (CSAC) Challenge Award in the category of Administration of Justice and Public Safety.
A.R.I.S.E., which stands for A Restorative Integration for Successful Engagement, provides support and improves the quality of life of youths through therapeutic services, extended education, and quality training while housed in a secure youth treatment facility, the county said in a news release on Jan. 20.
The program was developed as a result of the realignment of the Division of Juvenile Justice from the state to the county.
A.R.I.S.E. has been in operation for one year and several youths have been successfully released. They continue to be supervised in the community by probation officers and upon completion of the program, were assisted with securing gainful employment and provided guidance in continuing their college education.
The focus of A.R.I.S.E. aligns with the vision of the Probation Department to protect the community and improve the lives of those they serve, the county said.
Since 2018, San Bernardino County departments have won 16 awards from the California State Association of Counties.
Visit sanbernardinocountyprobation.org for all resources and information.
