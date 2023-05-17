San Bernardino County recently received two assurances that its fiscal standing is strong, the county said in a news release.
S&P Global Ratings has affirmed the county’s AA+ credit rating, which the county has maintained since June 2019 and throughout the global financial uncertainties unleashed by the global pandemic.
At about the same time, the county earned the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA). This marks the 16th year the county has claimed this honor during the past 17 years.
“The public has the Board of Supervisors to thank for these honors,” said County Chief Executive Officer Leonard X. Hernandez. “The Board’s consistent commitment to wise and conservative planning and spending allows us to provide the highest level of service to our residents in the areas of economic development, health care, infrastructure, recreation, social services, and more.”
S&P Global affirmed the county’s AA+ credit rating, one of the highest ratings possible, as part of a standard credit rating review that occurs every few years. The review included an assessment of the county’s financial condition, operating performance, policies, and risk management strategies, and their effect on the county’s creditworthiness.
In its report, S&P cites a strong underlying economy with employment opportunities in medical, industrial, logistics, government, and education; strong financial policies and practices; strong budgetary performance; very strong debt and contingent liability profile and a strong institutional framework score. S&P also acknowledged the county’s achievement of meeting the 20-percent reserve target.
The GFOA Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for the county’s 2022-23 adopted budget reflects the county’s commitment to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting, GFOA said.
To earn this recognition, budget documents must meet a tough series of criteria and excel as a policy document, financial plan, operations guide, and communication tool. Multiple GFOA reviewers marked the county as “outstanding” in the areas of financial summaries, departmental information, and overall presentation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.