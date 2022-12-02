The San Bernardino County Department of Public Health and the Community Vital Signs Initiative will be asking county residents to provide feedback aimed at improving community health by taking part in the 2022 Community Health Survey.
The survey is anonymous for adults 18 years and older living in San Bernardino County. The survey is part of an ongoing assessment to prioritize health-related needs among residents, set a community-led action plan to address those needs, and improve people’s overall health.
Beginning on Nov. 29 and continuing through Dec. 12, county residents can complete the survey at https://bit.ly/CVSSurvey.
The survey aims to determine what is most important to their health and community, how their quality of life is perceived, and their experience with the effects of health inequities.
"We want to hear from county residents to learn about the issues affecting their health and their community,” said County Health Officer Dr. Michael Sequeira. “Completing the survey will provide data to accurately understand patterns in health inequities and strategies to improve them. Our collective goal is to support all efforts that help residents live a long healthy life.”
Community organizations and stakeholders are highly encouraged to distribute the survey to their clients and others in the county.
“We hope that we hear from a broad range of voices, especially residents who are often underserved, underrepresented, have poorer health, and were disproportionally affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Diana Fox, co-chair of the Community Vital Signs Steering Committee.
Once the survey is closed and the data is analyzed, results will be made public in order to discuss which health issues should be prioritized and to identify what strategies will be most effective in addressing them.
For more information about this process or to obtain paper copies of the survey, contact Dori Baeza with the Department of Public Health and Community Vital Signs Initiative at dbaeza@dph.sbcounty.gov or (909) 486-9537.
