San Bernardino County is seeking qualified citizens who are interested in serving on the county’s 2023 Grand Jury.
Residents must apply by July 31 in order to be considered.
The county is looking for persons who want to become involved, promote sound government, and make recommendations to improve services.
Applicants must be:
• At least 18 years of age
• A citizen of the United States
• Minimum one-year resident of San Bernardino County
• Sufficient knowledge of the English Language
• Good health, good character, and sound judgment
For more information, call (909) 387-9120 or visit http://wp.sbcounty.gov/grandjury/
