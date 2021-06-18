San Bernardino County Sheriff John McMahon has announced that he will be retiring, effective July 16.
"The 8 1/2 years serving as your sheriff has been an honor and a privilege, a responsibility that I have taken very seriously," McMahon said in a Facebook post on June 18.
"It is now time for me to focus on things in my personal life that require the attention of my wife Shelly and I. We have a talented and well prepared executive management team that is ready to take our department into the future."
McMahon, a long-time resident of the High Desert, has been employed in law enforcement for 36 years.
He was appointed sheriff by the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors on Dec. 31, 2012. Voters elected McMahon to his first term in June of 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.