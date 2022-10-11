K9 Dare, one of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s first scent/tracking dogs, passed away on Oct. 8, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Dare joined her partner, Corporal Ryan Girard, in 2012 at the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department, and together became an “incredible team,” accounting for more than 250 confirmed finds, the Sheriff’s Department said in a Facebook post.
Dare retired in 2021 after almost 10 years of service and remained with Girard.
“She served the residents of San Bernardino County for many years and we will always be thankful for her service,” the Facebook post said.
