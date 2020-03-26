The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution suspending evictions and foreclosures for properties within the unincorporated areas of San Bernardino County.
The resolution does not exempt tenants from paying rent, nor does it restrict a landlord's ability to recover rent, nor does it apply to evictions based on illegal activity or "nuisance," said 5th District Supervisor Josie Gonzales.
This resolution applies to residential and commercial properties and is in effect through April 30. The termination date may be extended by the Board of Supervisors but cannot exceed the date of May 31.
The Board's resolution is in direct response to Gov. Gavin Newsom's executive order that allows cities and counties to suspend evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic. The resolution ensures that businesses, landlords, and tenants understand their rights and responsibilities during the COVID-19 crisis.
Under the resolution, no one can be evicted for failure to pay rent as a result of being impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, including:
• Job loss or layoff
• Loss of hours or wages
• Missing work due to illness
• Out-of-pocket medical expenses
"These are unprecedented times, and I thank the governor for allowing local government to take action to stabilize their own communities," said Gonzales, whose district includes part of Fontana.
"Due to circumstances beyond their control, many county residents have lost their jobs, closed their businesses, and may be facing substantial medical expenses with unforeseen consequences from sheltering in place. We must do everything within our power to enable our residents to overcome these hardships. I am proud that every city will be able to act on its own behalf to best meet the unique needs of their communities."
The Board also adopted a resolution to strongly recommend utility service providers (gas, water, electric, telecommunications) impose moratoriums on service disconnections and late fees for non-payment until at least April 30.
For information about the coronavirus crisis, visit the County's coronavirus website at wp.sbcounty.gov/dph/coronavirus. New information and resources have been added and the site is being updated daily. The public can also contact the coronavirus public information line from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at (909) 387-3911, or email the County at coronavirus@dph.sbcounty.gov.
