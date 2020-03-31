The San Bernardino County Department of Public Health will conduct a drive-thru sample collection event for coronavirus (COVID-19) in the High Desert on Thursday, April 2.
The event, which is open only to San Bernardino County residents, will take place at the San Bernardino County Fairgrounds, 14800 7th Street in Victorville.
The time of the event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for appointments and 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. (or until supplies last) for walk-ins (no appointment needed).
Residents can request an appointment at sbcovid19.com on Tuesday, March 31 at 2 p.m. Residents who cannot access the form online can call the COVID-19 hotline at (909) 387-3911 and staff will assist in completing the request form.
This event is free of charge and does not require health insurance. All persons will be pre-screened upon completing the appointment request form to ensure that all persons meet testing criteria.
"With a nationwide shortage of testing supplies for COVID-19, we want to make sure that our most vulnerable populations receive testing priority," said Acting County Health Officer Dr. Erin Gustafson. "As more community testing is available, the better we are able to mitigate the virus. Everyone can help us fight the threat by taking state and county orders seriously by staying at home and continuing good hygiene."
The Public Health Department held a pilot sample collection event for COVID-19 testing on March 27 at the National Orange Show in San Bernardino. A total of 122 samples were collected for COVID-19 testing. Test results from the pilot sample collection event is estimated to be complete on Friday, April 3.
