A 29-year-old San Bernardino man was shot to death in the early morning hours of Jan. 27, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of North Crescent Avenue at about 3:42 a.m. Upon arrival, they located the victim, who had sustained gunshot wounds. The victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene. He was identified as David Madrigal Silva.
The motive for this shooting is not currently known.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Detective M. Siems at (909) 384-5650 / seims_mi@sbcity.org or Sergeant J. King at (909) 384-5613 / king_ja@sbcity.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.