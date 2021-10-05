A man died in a traffic collision in Ontario, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division.
On Oct. 4 at 11:25 p.m., officers with the California Highway Patrol responded to the area of eastbound State Route 60 and Archibald Avenue.
The driver of a 2011 Chevrolet Camaro, a 26-year-old male resident of San Bernardino, was involved in a traffic collision with another vehicle. The man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at 12:27 a.m. on Oct. 5. The name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The CHP is investigating the incident.
