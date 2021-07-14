A 20-year-old San Bernardino man was arrested during a traffic stop and charged with multiple firearm violations on July 13, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At about 11:37 a.m., Deputy Price from the Central Station conducted a traffic enforcement stop on a red Ford sedan with expired registration. Price contacted Derek Braddock, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle. Braddock had active warrants and was arrested.
During a search of the vehicle, Price located a loaded .380 caliber Kimber Micro handgun in the center console of the vehicle. The handgun was stolen out of Las Vegas, Nevada.
In addition to the warrants, Braddock was arrested and booked into the Center Detention Center for new charges of violating possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed weapon in vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm in public place, and carrying a loaded firearm and not being the owner.
