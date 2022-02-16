An 18-year-old San Bernardino man has been arrested and charged with committing two recent murders, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Police identified Quinton Stringfellow as the suspect and attempted to arrest him on a murder warrant in Redlands on Feb. 16. After a brief foot pursuit, Stringfellow, a self-admitted gang member, was taken into custody, and a handgun allegedly used in one of the murders was recovered nearby, police said. The vehicle allegedly used in both murders was also located nearby.
The first murder occurred on Feb. 4 at about 10:24 a.m. The victim, Emmett Marcus Stokes, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Stokes was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. Homicide detectives responded and conducted an investigation, which led to Stringellow being named as a suspect.
Then on Feb. 10 at about 7:56 p.m., a shooting occurred in the 1300 block of North Arrowhead Avenue. Patrol officers were dispatched and found the victim, Terrance Coates, in his vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound. Coates was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Detectives identified Stringfellow as the suspect in the shooting death of Coates. A vehicle owned by Stringfellow’s mother was also identified as the vehicle used in both murders, police said.
Stringfellow was arrested on two counts of murder and was booked into a local jail facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.