A 44-year-old San Bernardino man has been arrested on a murder charge, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
On Jan. 26, officers responded to a shooting in the 4400 block of North Sierra Way in San Bernardino at about 9:06 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found Adam Dewart, 39, suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers attempted lifesaving measures at the scene. He was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Michael Desmarais, the suspect, was detained at the scene and later booked into Central Detention Center. The motive for the shooting is under investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Reyna at (909) 384-5638 / reyna_ar@sbcity.org or Sergeant Tello at (909) 384-5613 / tello_al@sbcity.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.