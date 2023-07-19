A San Bernardino man was convicted on four misdemeanor counts relating to cockfighting and animal cruelty, according to a news release issued on July 18 by the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office.
On Sept. 3, 2020, officers with San Bernardino City Animal Control and Police Department detained and subsequently arrested Pedro Vasquez, 66.
Vasquez had about 400 roosters on his property, with the majority groomed for cockfighting, the D.A.’s Office said.
The birds had their wattles, combs, and earlobes removed and their spurs cut. The health and wellbeing of the birds was very poor, with an inadequate amount of food, water and shade for the animals. Several of the roosters were injured and two died of heat stroke while officers were at the property.
After four days of trial, the jury reached a guilty verdict on all four counts in just two hours on May 15.
Deputy District Attorney Hayley Hunt, who prosecuted this case, said: “This verdict reflects loud and clear that not only does the District Attorney’s Office stand firm against illegal animal fighting and raising animals to be subjected to cruelty, but so do the people of San Bernardino County.”
As a part of his sentence, Vasquez is prohibited from owning, possessing or caring for any animal for a period of five years.
At Vasquez’s restitution hearing on June 27, he was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $21,234. If he is to ever engage in future cockfighting and is charged, it will constitute a felony offense.
In response to the verdict, Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action, issued the following statement:
“This verdict disables a cockfighter from putting living creatures in a setting where they’d be hacked to death in a fighting pit. Cockfighting is not only barbaric, but also bound up with illegal gambling, narcotics trafficking, and other criminal activities. Cockfighters need to understand that when they decide to violate our anti-cruelty laws, there can be life-changing consequences.”
Eric Sakach, an animal-fighting consultant with Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy, and a national court-certified expert on animal fighting, also weighed in on the enforcement action and trial outcome:
“San Bernardino County did a great job securing evidence to show that this backyard breeder is clearly a cockfighter who doesn’t care about the health and welfare of his birds or his community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.