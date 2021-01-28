A 24-year-old man was shot to death in San Bernardino on Jan. 27, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of East Rainbow Lane at about 7:14 p.m. Upon their arrival, they located the victim who had sustained gunshot wounds. The victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene. He was identified as Omar Shareef Nettles.
The motive for this shooting is not currently known.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective K. Hernandez at (909) 384-5620 / hernandez_ki@sbcity.org or Sergeant J. King at (909) 384-5659 / king_ja@sbcity.org.
