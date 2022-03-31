Detectives are investigating the shooting death of a man in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
On March 29 at about 7:52 p.m., police received several 911 calls regarding an incident in the 1000 block of W. 14th Street.
Patrol officers were dispatched and found the victim, Arron Renteria, a 36-year-old San Bernardino resident, suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso. Renteria succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
Detectives are trying to identify a suspect and motive for the crime. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective K. Hernandez at hernandez_ki@sbcity.org or (909) 384-5620 or Sergeant E. Campos at campos_er@sbcity.org or (909) 384-5613.
