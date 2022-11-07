California Attorney General Rob Bonta recently announced the sentencing of a San Bernardino man found guilty of possessing illegal guns and ammunition.
At the time of his arrest, Joseph Hernandez was on parole after serving a sentence of 32-years to life for second-degree murder and attempted murder. These convictions resulted in a lifetime prohibition from owning and possessing firearms and ammunition.
He pleaded guilty in San Bernardino Superior Court and on Nov. 7 was sentenced to four years in state prison.
“I want to thank my team that works relentlessly on the ground and in the courts to keep deadly, untraceable weapons out of the hands of dangerous individuals,” said Bonta. “We can’t afford to wait for another tragedy to happen before we take action. My office will continue to take any and all action necessary to protect California’s communities from more senseless gun violence.”
After leaving prison, Hernandez was arrested in January this year after being observed by California Department of Justice Bureau of Firearms Special Agents purchasing an AR-15 style "ghost gun" kit at a San Bernardino gun show.
After obtaining a search warrant, agents found an unserialized handgun, an unserialized short-barreled rifle, ammunition, and the AR-15 style "ghost gun" kit at his home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.